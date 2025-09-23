PM Modi lauds Rajat Sharma’s leadership as he takes charge again as NBDA President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on being re-elected as President of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA).

In a letter addressed to Sharma, the Prime Minister lauded his decades-long contribution to journalism and expressed confidence in his leadership at a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation.

“The Association will benefit from your decades-long experience in journalism, your deep understanding of various subjects, and your credibility. Your guidance will be particularly effective in the media and digital world, undergoing modern transformation,” the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi further said he was confident that under Sharma’s leadership, NBDA would raise the standards of journalism to “new heights” while continuing to play a meaningful role in the interests of society and the nation.

“Once again, I wish you all the best for this new term and your future endeavours,” the Prime Minister added.

Sharma, who has been re-elected as NBDA President, continues to head the country’s largest body of private news broadcasters and digital media players.

The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has re-elected Rajat Sharma as President for the 2025–2026 term at its Board meeting held on September 19, 2025.

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, has been named Vice-President, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India, has been appointed Honorary Treasurer.