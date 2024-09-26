PKL season 11 receives cheers from actors to cricketers

Delhi: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 is set to start on October 18, 2024. PKL fans will witness a blend of personalities from the entertainment and cricket fraternity, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sudeep Kichcha, Alia Bhatt, Bhuvan Bam, cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, all on the Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League.

At the forefront of this celebrity ensemble are PKL’s brand ambassadors, Deshmukh and Kichcha.

Adding to the star-studded lineup are Bollywood actor Bhatt and creator Bhuvan Bam.

Rahul and Pandya will be seen in PKL promotions, drawing parallels between the athleticism, courage and determination that bind Kabaddi and cricket together.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

The season opener will see a face-off between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. The second match shows U Mumba lock horns with Dabang Delhi K.C.

People can watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2024, live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network

and Disney+ Hotstar, from October 18th, 2024 onwards.