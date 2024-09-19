&pictures to telecast world TV premiere of “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” on Sep 21

Delhi: This September 21st at 9 PM, &pictures is set to telecast the world Television Premiere of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Featuring the trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, and directed by Arjun Singh, the story unfolds in the city of Mumbai as three close friends navigate the ups and downs of life. As the characters experience moments of joy, heartbreak, and self-realization, they ultimately rediscover the true essence of friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also highlights the importance of staying rooted and embracing authenticity, no matter where life takes you.

Gourav, enthusiastic about the world Television Premiere said, "I'm excited for the World Television Premiere of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on &pictures. This film is a touching exploration of friendship, loss, and the enduring power of human connection. I believe that everyone who watches it will find a part of themselves in this story, and it will remind them of the importance of staying true to who they are and cherishing the relationships that they have."