Pay DTH subscribers shrink by 5% to 61.97 million in one year

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently published its Indian Telecom Services Yearly Performance Indicators 2023-2024 report, revealing an approximate 5% decline in the Pay DTH subscriber base between March 2023 and March 2024.
As of March 31, 2024, the net active Pay DTH subscriber base stood at around 61.97 million, down from 65.25 million the previous year, reflecting a 5% decrease.
This figure includes both Pay DTH subscribers and DD Free Dish subscribers.
Additionally, DTH subscribers have consistently declined over the past three years. As of March 31, 2021, the subscriber base stood at 69.57 million. The subscriber base declined approximately 4% to 66.92 million subscribers in March 2022. Moreover, the subscriber base further declined by approximately 2.5% to 65.25 million subscribers in 2023.
There are four DTH service providers, with Tata Play having a market share of 32.53%, followed by Bharti Telemedia at 28.45%. Dish TV has a market share of 20.46% followed by Sun Direct Pay TV with 18.57%.