Pay DTH subscribers shrink by 3.1% to 62.17 million in one year

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently published its Indian Telecom Services Yearly Performance Indicators 2023-2024 report, revealing an approximate 3.1% decline in the Pay DTH subscriber base between June 2023 and June 2024.
As of June 30, 2024, the net active Pay DTH subscriber base stood at around 62.17 million, down from 64.18 million the previous year, reflecting a 3.1% decrease in the whole year.
It is important to note that, this figure includes both Pay DTH subscribers and DD Free Dish subscribers.
As of now, there are four DTH service providers, with Tata Play having a market share of 32.34%, followed by Bharti Telemedia at 28.85%. Dish TV has a market share of 19.98% followed by Sun Direct Pay TV with 18.83%.
In other words, Tata Play is currently catering to 20.10 million (compared to 20.14 million in the previous quarter this year) households in India, being chased by Bharti Telemedia which caters to 17.93 million households (compared to 17.63 million in the previous quarter this year) , and Dish TV covering 12.42 million houses (compared to 12.68 million in the previous quarter this year) .
Last but not least is Sun Direct Pay TV accounting for 11.7 million households in India (compared to 11.51 million in the previous quarter this year).