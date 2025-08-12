Paramount secures $7.7 billion US broadcast rights for UFC following skydance merger

New Delhi: Paramount has secured exclusive US broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a $7.7 billion deal spanning seven years, marking its major strategic move following its merger with production studio Skydance, according to Reuters.

Under the agreement with UFC owner TKO Group Holdings, Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+ will carry the full slate of 13 numbered UFC events and 30 "Fight Nights" annually beginning next year.

The deal also includes simulcasting select numbered cards on Paramount’s CBS broadcast network. Traditionally, these numbered events were pay-per-view, featuring top-ranked fighters and championship bouts, but will now be available to viewers at no additional cost.

According to Reuters, David Ellison, Paramount’s CEO and former CEO of Skydance, described UFC as a “global sports powerhouse” and emphasised that adding year-round live events to Paramount’s platforms represents a significant advantage. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in high-quality exclusive content, which remains a key factor in driving subscriber growth.

As cord-cutting accelerates, live sports continue to be among the few formats capable of attracting large, real-time audiences. Paramount follows competitors such as Netflix and Disney, which have also secured major sports broadcasting deals. Netflix recently agreed to a $5 billion, 10-year global deal for WWE Raw wrestling and added two Christmas Day NFL games, while Disney’s ESPN extended rights with US professional football, hockey, baseball leagues, and the College Football Playoff tournament.

Discussions between Paramount and TKO began in June and intensified after the completion of the $8.4 billion merger with Skydance. Paramount will pay an average of $1.1 billion annually to TKO Group and plans to move away from UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model. The company may seek UFC rights in other markets as they become available.

Analysts note that Paramount’s focus is on establishing a long-term presence in the media industry rather than pursuing short-term earnings gains.

The UFC holds about 43 live events each year, reaching roughly 100 million fans in the US and nearly 950 million households worldwide. The UFC’s audience is diverse but leans towards younger male viewers, which contributed to a competitive bidding process. Paramount was chosen for its financial strength, the broad reach of CBS television, and Ellison’s focus on technology and long-term growth.