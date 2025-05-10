Operation Sindoor: News18 Network breaks news on Pak DGMO’s call to Indian counterpart

New Delhi: News18 Network on Saturday broke the story about Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) establishing contact with his Indian counterpart to formally request a ceasefire.

The network emerged as the platform of choice for viewers during Operation Sindoor, with its outlets on top of all major developments in the last four days since the operation against terror sanctuaries in Pakistan began.

In an environment that was full of misleading and factually incorrect stories about the operation, the news network ensured that its coverage remained completely accurate and fully credible, without being presented to viewers in a sensational manner.

While some channels resorted to gimmicks such as playing sirens on air or airing fake stories, like a ground invasion in Pakistan by Indian forces or an attack on Karachi port by the Indian Navy, News18 Network, including its national channels News18 India and CNN-News18, maintained restraint and aired only verified facts,

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced, and U.S. President Donald Trump also posted on his social media, that both India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire. The signs of the ceasefire became clear when News18 Network broke the story of the DGMO talks.

Over the last four days, News18 Network, led by some of the top anchors, editors, and reporters on TV news, covered Operation Sindoor with highly accurate and in-depth coverage, along with world-class analyses.