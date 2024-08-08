Olympian Manu Bhaker's mother praises Good News Today

New Delhi: Sumedha Bhaker, the mother of Manu Bhaker, who bagged two consecutive Bronze Medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 for shooting, praised Good News Today.

In her compliment, Sumedha expressed her deep appreciation for Good News Today, stating, "I love this channel more than any other."

As a result of this remark, Good News Today expressed honour at recognising this ‘Medal of Love’.

The channel believes that this accolade symbolises the channel’s commitment to delivering positive news, resonating with viewers.