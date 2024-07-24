NYF TV and Film Awards 2025 Competition invites entries

New York: New York Festivals Television and Film Awards, now in its 67th year, has opened for entries.

The 2025 TV and Film Awards aims to honour content created by global storytellers on all viewing platforms, engaging audiences around the world.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of seven new categories: Anthology Entertainment Series, Anthology Entertainment Special, Multi-Platform Promotion, Sports Anchor/Analyst, Sports Anthology, Sports Studio Show, and Streaming Anthology. They join the existing Social Justice categories across all genres and platforms, as well multiple Journalism and Entertainment categories,” said Rose Anderson, Executive Vice-President and Executive Director, New York Festivals TV and Film Awards. “Along with stories that show how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity, today’s storytellers are finding new ways to keep viewers informed, entertained, and engaged in our ever-changing and interconnected world.”

New York Festivals aims to once again partner with the WaterBear Network honouring documentary filmmakers who are using their talents to save the planet. The 2024 WaterBear Award recipient was Life Among the Lions - El REY DE LA SABANA (Story Producciones) - Documentary: - Nature and Wildlife.

New York Festivals TV and Film Grand Awards for 2024 went to the following programs: White Angel - The End of Marinka (German Television ZDF) for Docudrama, The Great Kanto Earthquake - Three Days of Ruin in Tokyo: Part 1/ Part 2 (NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation) for History and Society, and La Mesías (Movistar Plus+) for Drama.

Donna de Varona was honored with the 14th annual NYF Lifetime Achievement Award.

New York Festivals announced the 2024 TV and Film Awards winners at the 2024 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 16th. Anchored from New York City’s Lincoln Center, the virtual event featured global audio and video highlights, award winners’ acceptance speeches from around the world, and up-close and personal spotlights featuring some of radio and television’s most respected storytellers.

The 2024 award-winning entries are showcased in the TV and Film Awards winners gallery.

The deadline to enter the 2025 Television and Film Awards competition is December 31, 2024.

All Entries in the 2025 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF’s TV and Film Awards Grand Jury of 300+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. The 2025 award-winning entries will be announced at the 2025 Storytellers Gala and showcased in the TV and Film Awards winner’s gallery.