Television

Nuvama partners with Network18 to boost brand visibility

Nuvama Group will collaborate with Network18’s business news platforms over the next year, with branding across shows like Market Hours and India Business Hour, and a new expert-led post-market wrap

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Network18 has entered a year-long content and brand partnership with wealth management firm Nuvama Group to expand the latter’s visibility across platforms. The collaboration, which began on June 2, 2025, includes a mix of co-branded initiatives, in-show visual integrations, and sponsorships across the CNBC Universe’s business news programming.

The partnership centres around Nuvama’s tie-up with Market Hours, a popular business news segment. It also includes branded content and placements across digital, TV, and Connected TV platforms.

As part of the arrangement, Nuvama becomes the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Hour, which airs weekdays at 8 PM. In addition, a daily post-market wrap will be introduced, featuring expert-led commentary on market movements, economic indicators, and sectoral developments — a format that aims to enhance financial news coverage.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nuvama as a valued partner. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for long-term collaboration, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Sujay Rachh, Chief Marketing Officer, Nuvama Group, said, “We are pleased to announce Nuvama’s first-ever partnership with Network18, a strategic move that brings together two trusted brands with a shared commitment to empowering investors… This association is designed to deliver credible, actionable insights.”

 

