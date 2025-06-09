Nuvama partners with Network18 to boost brand visibility

New Delhi: Network18 has entered a year-long content and brand partnership with wealth management firm Nuvama Group to expand the latter’s visibility across platforms. The collaboration, which began on June 2, 2025, includes a mix of co-branded initiatives, in-show visual integrations, and sponsorships across the CNBC Universe’s business news programming.

Advertisment

The partnership centres around Nuvama’s tie-up with Market Hours, a popular business news segment. It also includes branded content and placements across digital, TV, and Connected TV platforms.

As part of the arrangement, Nuvama becomes the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Hour, which airs weekdays at 8 PM. In addition, a daily post-market wrap will be introduced, featuring expert-led commentary on market movements, economic indicators, and sectoral developments — a format that aims to enhance financial news coverage.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nuvama as a valued partner. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for long-term collaboration, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Sujay Rachh, Chief Marketing Officer, Nuvama Group, said, “We are pleased to announce Nuvama’s first-ever partnership with Network18, a strategic move that brings together two trusted brands with a shared commitment to empowering investors… This association is designed to deliver credible, actionable insights.”