NODWIN Gaming and Sony LIV partner for broadcasts of Esports World Cup 2025 in India

New Delhi: Sony LIV has secured media rights in Hindi and English for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in India, following a new partnership with NODWIN Gaming, the South Asia-based esports and gaming firm managing regional distribution for the tournament.

As part of the deal, Sony LIV will stream curated EWC content in both languages, starting with Chess in Hindi on July 24, followed by select matches from July 25, onwards, featuring Indian team Aryan x TMG Gaming among others.

The Tekken 8 tournament will be streamed from August 13. Hindi-language coverage will be available exclusively on the Sony LIV app and official website.

In addition to live matches, Sony LIV will carry weekly programmes, behind-the-scenes content, and athlete interactions, targeting a broader cross-section of esports fans. The collaboration builds on NODWIN’s recent agreement with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), under which it oversees media rights and regional delivery across South Asia.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Our goal is to bring the Esports World Cup to as many passionate fans across South Asia as possible, and this partnership with Sony LIV is a major step in that direction. It combines Sony LIV’s incredible reach with NODWIN’s focus on building localised, fan-first esports experiences. With both Hindi and premium English content, we are creating a viewing experience that feels personal, immersive, and truly regional.”

The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup, organised by EWCF, returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with global esports clubs and players competing across formats. This year’s tournament includes a record prize pool of $70.45 million (over Rs 600 crore) and is expected to draw an expanding global viewership.

With Sony LIV now the exclusive Hindi-language broadcast partner and NODWIN Gaming managing regional marketing and distribution, organisers are targeting a wider reach for the tournament in South Asia.

Interest in India is already gaining traction, particularly as the country prepares for its debut at the Esports World Cup. Aryan x TMG Gaming (AxTMG) recently won BMPS 2025 and will represent India in the BGMI title. In chess, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has become the first Indian to qualify for the event, competing under Gen.G Esports.

He will be joined by Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa (India Rank: 1, World Rank: 4), Aravindh Chithambaram (India Rank: 4, World Rank: 11), Vidit Gujrathi (India Rank: 6, World Rank: 26), and Nihal Sarin (India Rank: 8, World Rank: 40), who will represent Indian esports organisation Team S8UL. Aarav Dengla, a rising talent, also features in what is being seen as India’s most competitive chess line-up on the international esports stage.

The tournament provides a high-visibility platform for Indian esports, with participants competing across titles such as BGMI, Chess, and Tekken 8.