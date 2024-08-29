Nitin Gadkari vouches for sustainable infrastructure at ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024

Delhi: ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024, Honouring Excellence was graced by the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, as the Guest of Honour, where he spoke on the theme ‘India’s Infra Revolution: The Next Steps’.

Gadkari’s vision focused on sustainable, cost-effective and high-quality infrastructure development across India.

Speaking of alternative fuel, Gadkari stressed on the advantages of electric fuel and said, “A bus that runs on diesel is Rs 115/km and one that runs on electric is Rs 60/km, which automatically proves that alternative fuel is any day better than fossil fuel. At the same time, one cannot stress enough on the advantages of Ethanol over petrol, as there is at least a minimum of 50% price reduction when we use bio-fuel instead of fossil fuel.”

Addressing the gathering at ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024, Honouring Excellence, Gadkari expressed his views on Hydrogen fuel and the technology behind it. He acknowledged that the cost of constructing hydrogen stations is currently higher compared to fossil fuel stations. However, he expressed optimism, stating, “The day municipal waste can be effectively segregated from organic waste in India to produce hydrogen from methane, we will become a nation that is energy independent. Not only will we not need to import energy, but we will be able to export it. This is my dream, not merely a declaration.”

Highlighting the importance of time over both technology as well as resources, Gadkari also stressed on the fact that it is extremely crucial to make decisions at the right time. “Fast-track decision making process, transparency and corruption-free system are the core factors that should be paid attention to. Instead of having financial audits, there should be performance audits, and performance can only happen when one has taken decisions.”