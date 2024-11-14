Nickelodeon’s #HappyKidding campaign celebrates imagination and joy with kids

New Delhi: This Children’s Day, Nickelodeon—takes its ongoing #HappyKidding campaign to new heights, celebrating the vibrant imaginations of kids across India.

With the support of partners like Huggies, Kellogg’s and leading schools, Nickelodeon encourages children to step into a world where dreams, joy, and wonder are limitless.

The #HappyKidding campaign has always celebrated the power of imagination, and curiosity and this year’s activities bring a fresh wave of inspiration to schools across the country. Nickelodeon engaged kids in a ‘Story-Telling Session,’ where one kid would start a story and the next would add their twist to make it a dreamy and fascinating story. This interactive journey of storytelling created moments of joy, surprise, and collaboration as kids brought their own ideas and personalities to an ever-evolving tale.

Adding to the celebration, Nickelodeon’s ‘Imagination Wall’ invited kids to draw or paint their most creative thoughts. From whimsical landscapes to inventive heroes, the wall became a colourful testament to the boundless creativity of young minds. Through these activities, Nickelodeon reaffirmed its commitment to providing kids with joyful spaces where their thoughts and dreams are celebrated, allowing each child to experience the magic of their own creativity.

Anu Sikka, Business Head - Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon is a space where kids are at the centre of everything we do, inspiring us to nurture their imagination. With #HappyKidding, our goal is to celebrate the pure joy, curiosity, and wonder that kids bring to the world. At the same time, Nickelodeon provides an engaging platform for brands to connect meaningfully with young audiences and parents, creating impactful and memorable experiences. We extend our gratitude to all our partners – Huggies, Kellogg’s, Rama Krishna Sr. Secondary School, Lalji Mehrotra Lions School, Vedant International School, JBCN International School and Ecole Mondiale World School for helping bring this vision to life, fostering connections that resonate deeply with young hearts and minds.”

This campaign has activated a 360-degree approach through activating Nick India TV channels with a dedicated Children’s day on-air programming stunt, Jio Cinema’s Call-For-Entry #HappyKidding Contest promising winners a chance to give a digital snapshot of their Dream World, along with Nick-branded earphones which is also extended across their social media platforms; interactive CGI content integrated with AI to enable imagination in real-life, along with a special Children’s Day themed menus for all employees! #HappyKidding is all about keeping the childlike spirit alive, and this Children’s Day, is nothing short of that!

Nickelodeon’s characters, Chikoo and Bunty, further spread cheer as they joined kids in the festivities, from the energetic halls of Rama Krishna Sr. Secondary School in Delhi to the buzzing classrooms at Lalji Mehrotra Lions School and Vedant International School in Ahmedabad, and the imaginative settings at JBCN International and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai.

Shweta Vig, Marketing Director- Kimberly Clark, shared, “We are absolutely delighted to join forces with Nickelodeon for the #HappyKidding campaign this Children’s Day, celebrating the boundless creativity and joy of childhood. As a brand that’s been trusted by parents for years, Huggies is proud to support the well-being and development of children at every stage. This collaboration is a perfect fit for us, as we believe in nurturing a child’s imagination, helping them see the world through a lens of fun, care, and endless possibilities.”

Mamta Aggarwal, Principal of Ramakrishna Senior Secondary School said, “Ramakrishna Senior Secondary School always believes that every child has limitless potential. This Children’s Day we partnered with Nick, and celebrated the joy and wonder of childhood with Chikoo and Bunty. Nick has always inspired kids to embrace their creativity and have fun. This partnership reminded our students that nurturing their imagination today paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Ranjana Mandan, Principal of Lalji Mehrotra Lions School, said, "We’re delighted to have partnered with Nick for this year’s Children’s Day celebration making it extra special for these young minds. We hope this experience ignites their dreams and encourages them to explore their imaginations wholeheartedly. We’re proud to have been a part of this wonderful initiative.”

Principal, Rutvi Vyas of Vedant International Preschool shared her thoughts on Children’s Day, saying, “Children’s Day reminds us of the innocence, curiosity, and boundless energy our young learners bring to our school every day. Celebrating alongside beloved Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty made the day even more special. Thanks to Nick, our preschool was filled with laughter and joy, creating memories for everyone.”

“Our partnership with Nickelodeon for the #HappyKidding campaign added a special spark to our Children’s Day celebrations,” said Davi Sanchez Netto, Principal JBCN International School Parel. “The joy of Nicktoons and storytelling brought smiles to our learners and reinforced our dedication to joyful, creative learning.” He added.

Jonathan Martin, PYP Coordinator, Ecole Mondiale World School, said, “If there is one thing Ecole Mondiale World School and Nickelodeon have in common, it is their commitment to unleashing the boundless creativity in every child, and what better way to do this through an enchanting story weaving experience. Our students had a blast as they took their story through amusing twists and turns. The icing on the cake was the opportunity to interact with the adorable Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty who really helped our students embrace the excitement of being a child on children's day. This collaboration served as a joyful reminder of the infinite capacity of children to not just create fascinating narratives, but of their ability to even rewrite the future.”