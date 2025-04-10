Nick closes year as No 1 channel in the kids’ category

New Delhi: Nick has closed the year as the No 1 channel in the kids’ category for the 11th year in a row.

Nick’s homegrown IPs include ‘Chikoo Aur Bunty’, ’Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ and more. Chikoo Aur Bunty has maintained its status as the No 1 show in the kids' category for 3 consecutive years, while ‘Motu Patlu’ remains a fan favourite.

Alok Jain, President - Entertainment, JioStar, said, “With 4 out of 5 kids in India tuning into our kids’ franchise, and the rise of co-viewing, particularly among young parents, we see this as a testament to the trust, relatability and deeper engagement our stories create. Shows like Chikoo Aur Bunty, which have held the #1 spot in the kids’ category for 3 consecutive years, demonstrate the powerful connection Nick enjoys with kids and families. Nick being the No 1 kids’ channel for 11 years straight is not just a reflection of viewership, but the deep emotional bond we’ve cultivated across generations. We look forward to bringing in non-stop entertainment for kids and families with our beloved characters and engaging stories.”

The channel also features among major GECs on Pay TV and Free-To-Air.

Nick has also incorporated curated initiatives across on-air, digital and social media, schools, merchandising, on-ground (mall events, experiential activations), games, ticketed live events and influencers.