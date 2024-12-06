News9's live football broadcast marks a milestone for news media in India: Barun Das

New Delhi: News9 claims to be the first news network to air a professional football match live on a news channel.
“This initiative is a milestone not just for News9, but for the evolution of news media in India,” said Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network.
TV9 said in a statement, “This landmark initiative underscores News9's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional news programming and delivering compelling content to its viewers.”
The live telecast on December 4 featured a showdown at the iconic Allianz Arena as Bayer Leverkusen stunned Bayern Munich 1-0 in the German Cup, securing their place in the quarterfinals.
Das commented, “By bringing live football action to a news channel, we are redefining the way news and entertainment intersect, catering to a diverse audience that craves more than just headlines. This is the future of engaging and relevant news broadcasting.”
News9’s pre- and post-match analysis provided insights into the match, featuring football experts and exclusive data on key moments. For those seeking a quick recap, a short STD/VO encapsulated the night’s drama.
News9 is a 24x7 digital streaming offering from News9 Mediaverse, which includes News9 Plus, the news OTT platform, and News9live.com. News9 has also made its debut on DTH services.