News9 honours 25 Years of Kargil Victory

Delhi: The buildup to the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War was marked by an event by News9 at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on July 18. The News9 and Salute Kargil Honours event was a part of the commemoration, honouring the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The event was attended by senior armed forces officials, families of Kargil heroes, industry bodies, and defence manufacturers.

Panel discussions covered topics such as ‘1999 - How Kargil was Won?’, ‘Artillery – The Game Changer,’ and ‘The Future After Kargil.’

Chief Guest General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), delivered a speech, reflecting on the Kargil War's importance in India's military history.

“War is a significant political-military event that can change the destiny of a nation. The memory of our soldiers' sacrifices must become part of our national folklore, inspiring future generations. The Kargil conflict underscored the need for a robust and responsive defence strategy, and today's event is a testament to our armed forces' indomitable spirit,” said General Chauhan.

The post of CDS, he said, was one of the recommendations of the government-appointed Kargil Review Committee.

He acknowledged the contributions of war veterans and the families of the fallen heroes, emphasising the importance of learning from past conflicts to prepare for future challenges.

“The Kargil War highlighted the need for eternal vigilance and the significance of joint operations. We must maintain a high degree of operational preparedness to face future threats,” CDS General Chauhan added.

Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network, expressed, “The Kargil War taught us invaluable lessons about peace, vigilance, and national unity. Today, as we celebrate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, we at TV9 are proud to pay homage to the bravehearts and their families. The News9 Kargil Honours is our expression of gratitude and respect for their unwavering dedication.”

Baba Kalyani, the Founder and Chairman of the Kalyani Group, also addressed the gathering, expressing, “Commemorating 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas and honouring the war veterans and their families is a tribute to the supreme sacrifices made for our nation. The summer of 1999 remains etched in our memories, as our nation faced a sudden attack on the northern front. Our soldiers' bravery and our armed forces' strength showcased India's determination to defend our sovereignty.”

Kalyani highlighted the role played by the defence industry, stating, “The Kargil War left a major imprint on companies engaged in defence manufacturing in India. In response to the nation's call, we transformed our capabilities to support the Indian Army. Today, we are proud to be at the forefront of designing and manufacturing world-class defence platforms, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and Make in India.”