Television

News24 buys DD Freedish slot for Rs 8.25 crore in Round 5

Earlier, News Nation, Aaj Tak and Good News Today bought a slot each for Rs 8.2 crore, Rs 8.1 crore and Rs 8.15 crore, respectively. The fifth round has a base price of Rs 8 crore

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: News24 emerged as the fourth successful bidder in Round 5 of the DD Freedish e-auctions on Friday. The channel acquired a slot for Rs 8.25 crore.

Earlier, News Nation acquired a slot for Rs 8.2 crore. Last year, News Nation spent Rs 17.6 crore.

TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore on Friday. Last year, GNT was the lowest bidder among Hindi news channels at Rs 16.35 crore.

Its sister channel Aaj Tak became the first successful bidder for Rs 8.1 crore. The base price for this round is Rs 8 crore.

The channel had spent Rs 18.85 crore in 2024, thus saving Rs 10.75 crore over the last year's price.

The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore. 

Successful bidders from the news genre:

Channels

Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore)

News18 India

14.1

18.95

19.55

ABP News

14

18.95

17.10

Aaj Tak

8.1

18.85

15.10

Zee News

13.55

18.75

15.50

NDTV India

14.35

18.75

16.55

Republic Bharat

14.2

18

16.55

News24

 8.25

17.85

N/A

India TV

 

17.50

18.65

Good News Today

8.15

16.35

17.90

TV9 Bharatvarsh

 

16.85

14.55

Times Now Navbharat

13.4

17.1

15.35

News Nation

 8.2

17.6

15.05

Also read: Prices set to fall further for Hindi news channels

 

