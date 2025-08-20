News18 to host SheShakti 2025 grand finale in Delhi

New Delhi: Following its inaugural regional edition in Mumbai earlier this year, News18 will host the grand finale of the Lions International presents News18 SheShakti 2025 on August 21, in New Delhi.

Centred on the theme “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,” the 2025 edition moves the conversation to a national stage, highlighting women’s leadership in diverse fields and their role in shaping India’s global outlook.

Since its inception, SheShakti has positioned itself as a forum for women across sectors to engage in dialogue, share experiences, and challenge traditional roles. Previous editions have brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, social workers, corporate leaders, athletes, artists and activists to explore how women are influencing change through innovation, grassroots engagement and social transformation.

This year’s speakers include Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi; Smriti Irani, former Cabinet Minister and founder of The Alliance for Global Good; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India; and Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, Tractors and Farm Equipment.

The line-up also features Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, playback singer; actors Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra; Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University; Justice Hima Kohli; senior advocate Geeta Luthra; Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Chairperson and MD, Pride East Entertainments; Sangita Saxena, educationist and social worker; Mira Erda, Indian Formula 4 racing driver; Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director, ITDC; Colonel Priyanka Singh, Commanding Officer, Army Service Corps Battalion (Northern sector); footballer Loitongbam Ashalata Devi; Diana Mickevičienė, Ambassador of Lithuania to India; Olena Ilchuk, Third Secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in India; Pragya Misra, Public Policy and Partnerships Lead, OpenAI; Laina Emmanuel, CEO, BrainSightAI; Dr Geetha Manjunath, Founder, CEO and CTO, NIRAMAI Health Analytix; Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services; Babita Chauhan, President, Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission; Shanti Raghavan, Founder of EnAble India; Lakshmi V Venkatesan, Co-Founder, BYST; Dr Payal Kanodia, Director, M3M Group and Trustee, M3M Foundation; and Kiran Bajpai, President, Padwomen Foundation.

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 (Broadcast) and MD, A+E Networks TV18, said, “News18 SheShakti has always been a platform to celebrate, empower, and engage dynamic women from diverse fields. With the successful inaugural regional edition this year, we’re now taking it a notch higher with the third edition and further elevating the conversation around women’s leadership in building the New Bharat. She Shakti 2025 will spotlight the unique perspectives women bring to driving growth, building businesses, shaping sectors, and overcoming traditional challenges.”

Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer, Network18 Group, added, “Today, women are leading in all fronts from business to sports to education and shaping a New Bharat with inclusivity, compassion, and courage. They’re breaking norms, overcoming challenges, and setting new examples for the next generation of women. At SheShakti 2025, we are proud to honour their journey, highlight their impact, and the future they’re building.”