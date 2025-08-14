News18 Tamil Nadu to introduce break-free morning news slot

New Delhi: News18 Tamil Nadu will remove advertising breaks between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. during its morning prime-time coverage. The move is intended to provide uninterrupted news updates and sustain audience attention during a period the channel considers crucial for viewership.

The broadcaster said the format is designed to keep audiences connected during significant stories of the day. It added that while the break-free period focuses on continuous news delivery, advertisers are likely to benefit from increased attention to commercials aired immediately after the time band, which the channel believes could result in higher visibility and recall.

In addition to the morning slot change, News18 Tamil Nadu continues to produce its weekly podcast, Disco with KS, hosted by editor Karthigaichelvan. The programme features discussions with bureaucrats, industry leaders, and young achievers, and is targeted at young audiences in the state and abroad. The broadcaster said each episode receives over 100,000 views, with short clips from the show gaining more than three million views on social media. Around a quarter of its audience is from the Tamil diaspora, according to the channel.

The channel also produces Decode, The World Unfiltered, which provides analysis and context on national and international news events.

The new break-free morning coverage will be available daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on News18 Tamil Nadu.