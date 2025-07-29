News18 SheShakti 2025 to host first regional edition in Mumbai

New Delhi: News18 SheShakti, a platform that convenes women leaders from across sectors, will hold its first regional edition in Mumbai on July 31. Presented in partnership with Lions Clubs International, this marks the beginning of SheShakti 2025’s third edition, with the central event scheduled for Delhi on August 21. The 2025 theme, “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat”, sets the tone for discussions around women’s contributions to a more inclusive India.

Having previously operated as a national initiative, SheShakti expands regionally this year, beginning with Maharashtra. The Mumbai edition will spotlight the work of women across the state in fields such as governance, entrepreneurship, entertainment, social advocacy, and public policy.

The forum will feature a wide range of participants, including senior government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs, fund managers, educators, athletes, and media professionals. Notable attendees include Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Sujata Saunik, IAS (Retd.), former Chief Secretary, Maharashtra; Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Corporation; and Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat.

Adding an international perspective will be H.E. Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant (Thailand) and Mateja Vodeb Ghosh (Slovenia), both currently posted in India.

Business and investment representatives expected to attend include Naiyya Saggi (Founder & CEO, Edition), Priyanka Salot (Co-Founder, The Sleep Company), Harsha Mundhada (Partner, Inflexor Ventures), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Chitralekha Patil (Managing Trustee, CFTI; Director, PNP Group), Laxmi Iyer (Group President – Investments, Bajaj Finserv), Dr Neerja Birla (Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust), and Roshi Jain (Senior Fund Manager – Equities, HDFC Mutual Fund).

The programme will also bring together voices from entertainment and media, including actors Nimrat Kaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Renuka Shahane; radio hosts RJ Malishka (Red FM), RJ Stutee (Fever FM), and RJ Archana (Radio City); Olympian Anjali Bhagwat; and para-badminton player Manasi Joshi. Savitri Bai Phule Award recipient Sarita Sonawale will also participate.

Speaking ahead of the Mumbai edition, Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer, Network18 Group, said, “With the first-ever regional chapter of News18 SheShakti 2025, we celebrate the unstoppable courage, dedication, and brilliance of women who are building Maharashtra, and India’s future. Network18 is honoured to amplify their voices, champion their vision, and encourage the next generation to dare, dream, and do more.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 (Broadcast) and MD, A+E Networks I TV18, added, “We are proud to host the third edition of SheShakti 2025, beginning this year with the inaugural Mumbai chapter. Under the theme ‘From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,’

we celebrate India’s women leaders and changemakers, bringing together iconic women from diverse fields and age groups to share their stories and achievements. With the regional expansion of SheShakti 2025, Network18 shines a spotlight on the remarkable women who are shaping the future of Maharashtra and driving the nation forward.”

The event will be livestreamed on July 31 at 4 PM via News18.com and CNN-News18’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Watch the live stream: