News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 outlines roadmap for innovation, trade and global influence

New Delhi: News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, themed “Youthful Aspirations: Dream Big, Achieve More, Rise Together,” hosted key voices from politics, business, art and engaged with global thought leaders to discuss and shape Bharat’s future.

The event featured several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others.

In his keynote address, PM Modi said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill ensures true social justice, ending appeasement and protecting Pasmanda Muslims from land mafias. In our first 100 days, we've delivered tax relief for youth, reforms in space, nuclear, and gig sectors, and launched WAVES to boost creativity. India cannot afford delays, our progress must be driven by performance.”

Shah addressed concerns over electoral delimitation and national integration in a Q&A with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

He said, “I want to reassure our southern states that the delimitation process will be fair and proportionate. The opposition is creating fear to divert attention from its own failures. Our revised Waqf Act promotes transparency and protects the rights of the poor, particularly Muslim women. The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is rooted in efficiency and unity, values our youth must uproot politics of appeasement.”

Goyal commented, “We remain committed to fair and balanced trade relationships. While the US tariff move was unexpected, we are actively engaged in dialogue and remain optimistic. India is opening new avenues for exporters and is prepared to act decisively against unfair practices. Our trade policies, guided by the ‘India First’ principle, reflect growing strategic maturity.”

Jaishankar said, “We see opportunities even amid global uncertainties. India engages early and strategically, and we are working towards key trade deals with partners in the US and Europe. From the Gulf region to Latin America, our relationships are expanding. The global community increasingly acknowledges Pakistan’s role in terrorism, and India stands firm in defending its national interests.”

Economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey D Sachs said, “India is in a unique position; it must remain independent and avoid becoming entangled in geopolitical power plays. While some nations risk autocratic trends, India’s democratic institutions remain strong and resilient. With its scale, talent, and resolve, India is poised to become the world’s second-largest economy, not by imitation, but on its own terms.”

Vaishnaw said, “We are witnessing rapid growth, 17% in manufacturing, 20% in exports, and the creation of 2.5 million jobs. This year, we will see India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip. In AI, India has the talent and vision to lead. Our approach is not just timely, but responsible, anchored in fairness and long-term innovation.”

Gadkari said, “The rules apply to everyone, including myself. When my vehicle was fined on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, I paid the penalty. Fines are meant to instil discipline, not generate revenue. We’re working to reduce toll burdens and cut road accidents by 50% through better engineering, helmet use, and inclusive infrastructure. Real progress comes from a sense of shared responsibility.”

The summit also featured a line-up of global and national thought leaders, including Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India; Scott Kelly, Former NASA Astronaut and Retired US Navy Captain; Aravind Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, Perplexity AI; Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and Founder, Abhinav Bindra Foundation; Børge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum; and actors Sunny Deol and Kajol.