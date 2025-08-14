News18 Odia to host Rising Odisha 2025 on August 19

New Delhi: News18 Odia will host the 2025 edition of Rising Odisha, a platform that discusses the state’s growth, challenges, and development priorities. The event is scheduled for August 19, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. onwards.

This year’s programme will focus on Odisha’s progress across multiple sectors and convene political leaders, policymakers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders for discussions on governance, economic growth, tourism, exports, skill development, sports, and cultural heritage.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend as Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. The schedule includes interviews with Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, who oversees the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and the Ministry of Energy, and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who holds the portfolios of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, and Ministry of Tourism.

Further sessions will feature Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education; Suresh Pujari, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management; Suryavanshi Suraj, Minister of Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, Odia Language and Culture; and Anubhav Mohanty, Odia film actor and former MP.

A debate between Manmohan Samal, President of the Odisha State BJP; Bhakta Charan Das, President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee; and Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice-President of the BJD, will explore the state’s development path.

The event will also include a panel with digital creators Natia Comedy, Krishna, and Nitiana, discussing youth engagement, cultural influence, and trends in the social media space.