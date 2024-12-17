Advertisment

0

Television

News18 Odia to host Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024 on Dec 18 in Bhubaneswar

A key highlight of the conclave is a pre-recorded interview with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi—his first one-on-one with a news channel since taking office

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Odisha Conclave 2024
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: News18 Odia has announced the Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024, an event set to take place on December 18 in Bhubaneswar. 

The Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024 will serve as a platform to explore the state’s strengths in natural resources, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It will bring together a gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and thought leaders from diverse domains to engage in discussions. 

A key highlight of the conclave will be a pre-recorded interview with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi. This marks his first one-on-one interaction with a news channel since taking office. 

conclave News18 Odia
Advertisment
 