News18 Odia to host Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024 on Dec 18 in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: News18 Odia has announced the Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024, an event set to take place on December 18 in Bhubaneswar.

The Atmanirbhar Odisha Conclave 2024 will serve as a platform to explore the state’s strengths in natural resources, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It will bring together a gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and thought leaders from diverse domains to engage in discussions.

A key highlight of the conclave will be a pre-recorded interview with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi. This marks his first one-on-one interaction with a news channel since taking office.