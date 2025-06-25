News18 Odia to broadcast Rath Yatra 2025 with 15-day special coverage

New Delhi: News18 Odia will cover the annual Rath Yatra festival with a 15-day programming schedule, offering live updates and reports from Puri, Odisha. The telecast is set to begin on June 27 and will continue through July 5, 2025.

The coverage will include key events such as the Rath Yatra and the Bahuda Yatra on July 5, along with other important rituals from the festival. These segments will be broadcast live from Puri.

News18 Odia’s programming will also feature ‘Badadande Bije Jagannath’, a documentary-style series showcasing festival preparations, interviews with experts, and cultural stories linked to the event. The series will run throughout the coverage period.

Additional segments will explore the experiences of pilgrims and the religious significance of sites such as Kantilo Nilamadhab, Patali Srikhetra, and Chatiabata, offering context around their role in the festival.

The Rath Yatra 2025 broadcast on News18 Odia is co-powered by Madhukunj Agarbatti, Evergreen Tea, Santanu English Medium School, and Nippo Swooper. Special partners include Dynapar QPS Plus, Scan Steels Ltd, TBW Combook, Hari Plast, IMFA, Akash Education, TVS Raider, and Muthoot Finance. Associate sponsors include Ganesh Group of Institutions, Sri Sri University, Keshari Chatua, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Hi-Tech Medical College, Mountain Breeze, Tetrahedron, Nabakalebara Movie, and Airtel.