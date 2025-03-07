News18 Odia and Rotary Club of Bhubaneshwar Elite partner to host Healthcare Summit 2025

New Delhi: News18 Odia and the Rotary Club of Bhubaneshwar Elite, hosted the Healthcare Summit 2025 on February 28 in Bhubaneshwar. The event aimed to recognise the commitment and contributions of the state’s healthcare professionals.

The summit featured Odisha’s medical professionals, policymakers, and industry experts, including Mukesh Mahaling, Minister of Health, Odisha and Dr Randeep Guleria, former Director, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The event explored critical healthcare challenges, policy reforms, and the future trajectory of Odisha’s medical sector.

In the event the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Bidyut Kumar Das, Professor in the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

The event will be telecasted on News18 Odia on March 8 and 9, 2025 at 3 PM.