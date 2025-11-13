New Delhi: News18 Network has announced detailed plans for its coverage of the upcoming Bihar election results, describing its effort as a large-scale news operation across the state.

According to the network, its reporting teams will be stationed across all 38 districts and 46 counting centres in Bihar to provide updates and on-ground insights as counting progresses. The coverage will include live reporting, expert analysis, and discussions from studios set up outside the Bihar Assembly.

The network stated that its special coverage would feature political leaders, psephologists, and commentators representing a range of political perspectives. It said its control room would serve as the central coordination point, processing data received from field reporters and disseminating verified information in real time.

The channel’s lineup of anchors includes Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Rubika Liyaquat, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, and Pankaj Bhargava, supported by more than 150 reporters and video journalists. The network added that stringers would contribute updates from villages and key political constituencies across the state.

News18 said its Live Results Hub, operated by a team of over 50 editorial professionals, would handle data verification and dissemination. The hub, according to the network, has been used in multiple elections over the past two decades and relies primarily on field reports rather than third-party feeds.

The coverage will also include interactive graphics, live updates, and expert commentary throughout the counting process.

News18 Network’s Bihar Election results coverage will begin at 6 a.m. on November 14.