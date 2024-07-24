News18 Network launches 'Project One Tree' initiative

Delhi: News18 Network has launched 'Project One Tree,' a movement aimed to encourage and mobilise every Indian to plant a tree for a greener, sustainable and breathable tomorrow.

Inspired by PM Modi’s tree plantation on ‘Ek Ped, Ma ke Naam’ on World Environment Day, Project One Tree is a quest to champion and motivate all Indians to take a small action but drive a big impact, plant one tree and remember to nurture it.

The launch was marked by a message from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. She spoke about the significance of championing ‘Project One Tree’ to combat environmental challenges. President Murmu shared her vision on fostering a greener and more sustainable future, inviting everyone to contribute towards the noble cause.

"Planting trees is a simple yet profoundly impactful step that each one of us can take to secure a healthier planet for future generations," the President stated.

As part of the launch, News18 Network's editors participated in a tree plantation activity. A snippet of the same was unveiled as part of the special broadcast across all national, business and regional channels of the Network.

To further strengthen the initiative, a dedicated microsite has been launched, which provides detailed information on 'Project One Tree.'

Since the launch, ‘Project One Tree’ has garnered support from government leaders such as G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister, Coal and Mines, Yogi Adityanath, CM, Uttar Pradesh, Eknath Shinde, CM, Maharashtra, Bhupendra Patel, CM, Gujarat, Dr Mohan Yadav, CM, Madhya Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM, Uttarakhand, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CM, Himachal Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM, Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy CM, Himachal Pradesh, Brigadier Dr B.D Mishra, Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh.

Celebrities such as Meet Bros, Adivi Sesh, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aamir Ali also have applauded the initiative and pledged their support towards the cause of planting and nurturing trees.

The initiative has also been supported by Rajiv Bajaj, CEO, Bajaj Auto and Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes Benz, India.

‘Project One Tree’ aims to galvanise collective action to help repair the damage caused to the planet. The movement will be activated through educating the masses using content formats across the News18 Network. In addition, the network aims to engage with stakeholders including NGOs, ministries, and government entities to spread awareness.

The initiative will be guided by an advisory panel featuring environmentalists and experts including Founder of GiveMeTrees, Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as Peepal Baba, Apurva Bhandari, Founder of SankalpTaru, Director General of TERI, Vibha Dhawan and Dr. Erach Bharucha, Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Environment Education and Research.

The initiative launched its maiden plantation drive on July 21, 2024 in Noida where News18 Network’s team and people from all walks of life came together, with a common goal - to plant and nurture trees.

Some guests at the plantation included, Colonel VN Thapar, Father of Capt Vijyant Thapar, Rakesh Khatri, Nest Man of India and Anand Mohan Singh, Deputy Director, Horticulture, NOIDA Authority.

