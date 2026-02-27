News18 Marathi Navi Mumbai conclave examines city planning and infrastructure development

New Delhi: The News18 Marathi Navi Mumbai Conclave, held on February 19, convened policymakers, urban planners, industry leaders and real estate experts to discuss the evolving urban landscape and development priorities for Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

The conclave addressed topics including urban development, redevelopment, infrastructure expansion and the roadmap for smart and sustainable cities.

Ravindrakumar Mankar, Chief Planner at CIDCO; Prakash Baviskar, CMD of Baviskar Group of Companies; and Rasik Chauhan, MD of Bhoomi Homes, shared insights on urban planning priorities and the challenges shaping the city’s future.

Discussions on redevelopment and self-development opportunities within MIDC featured Dr Kailas Baburao Shinde, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Manish Bathija, MD of Paradise Group, and Prashant Patel, Director of Delta Group.

The infrastructure session included Ganesh Shete, Additional Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Devang Trivedi, MD of Progressive Group, and Karan Sabhlok, Partner at Kamdhenu Realities, who highlighted ongoing and upcoming projects influencing regional connectivity and development.

A fireside chat, titled “Navi Mumbai–Raigad: Building the Smart and Sustainable Cities of Tomorrow,” featured Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Department, Government of Maharashtra, who shared policy perspectives on urban transformation.

The conclave was co-presented by Chetak Minerals and co-powered by Scon Infra Prestress LLP and CREDAI–Builders’ Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM). The event will be telecast on News18 Marathi on February 28.