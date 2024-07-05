News18 Lokmat's 'Shikshan Parishad' discusses India’s education landscape

Delhi: News18 Lokmat’s 'Shikshan Parishad,’ an education conclave recently took place in Pune. The event brought together educators, policymakers, and industry experts to engage in discussions on pressing issues and the future of education in the region.

The highlight of the event was a session with Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra. He shared insights into the government’s policies and visions aimed at advancing the education sector.

The conclave featured three panel discussions, each tackling aspects of India's education landscape.

The panel discussion themed ‘Building Strong Foundations for a Bright Future’ highlighted the importance of a strong educational foundation in shaping a prosperous future for students.

Another panel titled ‘Holistic Education, Overall Development of Child’ discussed the need for holistic education that focuses on the comprehensive development of the children beyond academics.

Additionally, the session around ‘Importance of Skill Based Education’ focused on the role of skill-based learning in preparing students for real-world challenges and employment opportunities.

The conclave will be broadcast on News18 Lokmat on July 7, 2024, 3:21 PM onwards.