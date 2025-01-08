News18 Lokmat’s print campaign spotlights its dominance in Marathi news genre

New Delhi: News18 Lokmat has announced its number-one position in the Marathi news genre with the launch of an advertising campaign.

The channel marked the milestone with a front-page ad in The Economic Times on Wednesday, highlighting its number-one position and largest market share in the Marathi news segment.

News18 Lokmat also released a print ad in the Marathi daily Lokmat on Monday, reinforcing its dominance.

As per the latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data, the market share of News18 Lokmat is 22.2%, while its key competitors such as TV9 Marathi, ABP Majha and Saam TV captured 21.4%, 16.5% and 13.9% market share, respectively. (Source: BARC | Market: Maharashtra/ Goa | Period: Wk 52'24 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Market Share%)