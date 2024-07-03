News18 Lokmat's ‘Bheti Lagi Jiva’ to cover Pandharpur Wari Yatra

Delhi: News18 Lokmat has announced the launch of its special program ‘Bheti Lagi Jiva,’ dedicated to the grand annual pilgrimage of Pandharpur. The program, which started airing from June 29, will run until July 16, 2024.

The Wari Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra that begins from Dehu and Alandi in Pune, following distinct routes that converge in Pandharpur. Thousands of devotees, known as Warkaris, walk hundreds of kilometres from various parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states to participate in this spiritual journey. This year, the pilgrimage began on June 29 and concludes on July 16, the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Co-presented by Finolex Pipes and Fittings, News18 Lokmat’s ‘Bheti Lagi Jiva’ will provide coverage of the entire journey, offering insights into the significance and traditions of Wari Yatra. A special focus will be given to the important ‘Ringans’ (a circular arrangement or pattern).

The channel will also broadcast coverage on July 17, where the viewers will witness the culmination of the Yatra live from Pandharpur, showcasing the final rituals and celebrations. The daily updates are aired at 5:21 PM from June 29 to July 16, featuring the latest news and stories from the ground.