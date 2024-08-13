News18 Lokmat to broadcast Mangalagaur event every Tuesday

Delhi: News18 Lokmat recently organised a Mangalagaur competition that witnessed participation of women throughout Mumbai. The event aimed to be a celebration of Maharashtra's traditional culture.

A panel including actress Mansi Naik, and choreographers Subhash Nakase and Sonia Parchure, served as judges for the competition.

The News18 Mangalagaur competition will be broadcast in a four-episode series on News18 Lokmat. The event was co-presented by Orange Cookware and Appliances, and co-powered by 99Villa, a brand by Zaminwale along with cosmetic partner Meena Elements.



The competition will be broadcast on News18 Lokmat every Tuesday at 3:25pm.