0

Advertisment
Television

News18 Lokmat to broadcast Mangalagaur event every Tuesday

The event was co-presented by Orange Cookware and Appliances, and co-powered by 99Villa, a brand by Zaminwale along with cosmetic partner Meena Elements

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
news18 mang
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: News18 Lokmat recently organised a Mangalagaur competition that witnessed participation of women throughout Mumbai. The event aimed to be a celebration of Maharashtra's traditional culture. 

A panel including actress Mansi Naik, and choreographers Subhash Nakase and Sonia Parchure, served as judges for the competition. 

The News18 Mangalagaur competition will be broadcast in a four-episode series on News18 Lokmat. The event was co-presented by Orange Cookware and Appliances, and co-powered by 99Villa, a brand by Zaminwale along with cosmetic partner Meena Elements.

 

The competition will be broadcast on News18 Lokmat every Tuesday at 3:25pm. 

News18 Lokmat
Advertisment
 