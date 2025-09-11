News18 Lokmat marks Ganeshotsav with ‘Bappa Morya Re’ programming

New Delhi: News18 Lokmat, which describes itself as Maharashtra’s leading news channel, celebrated Ganeshotsav with its annual initiative, Bappa Morya Re. The channel ran a 20-day programming line-up designed to showcase different aspects of the festival, from pandal coverage and mandal contests to festive markets preparing for the season.

The special programming covered a wide range of themes, including the arrival of eco-friendly idols, the preparation of traditional delicacies, the cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi, and stories from devotees.

A key highlight was the Bappa Morya Re Mandal Competition, which featured pandals from across the state. Participants presented decorations and celebrations that combined creativity, devotion, and social messages.

As part of the celebrations, News18 Lokmat’s office was turned into a festive hub. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers Uday Samant and Girish Mahajan visited to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Prasad Oak, Adinath Kothare, Sonali Khare, Milind Gunjaji, Lina Bhagwat, and Adesh Bandekar also joined the prayers.

The Bappa Morya Re initiative was co-presented by Oxyrich, co-powered by Pitambari Devbhakti Ganesh Upasna Agarbatti and Reliance Industries State