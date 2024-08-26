News18 Lokmat hosts Krishi Ratna Sanman

Delhi: News18 Lokmat’s Krishi Ratna Sanman aims to honour and celebrate the achievements of Maharashtra's farmers. This was held in Pune.

The awards ceremony recognised twelve farmers for their contributions to agriculture and farming practices.

The event was graced by the Agricultural Minister of Maharashtra, Dhananjay Munde, who was the chief guest of the evening.

The farmers were felicitated for their achievements in various areas of agriculture like water conservation, organic farming, sustainable crop practices, and the use of technology for farming.

The awardees included Dilip Bajgude, Seema Jadhav, Vijay Daud, Dr. Manmohan Bajaj, Harishchandra Desai and Mithilesh Desai, Ganesh Rathod, Priyanka Shelke, Somnath Mane, Ujjwal Patil, Prakash Kini, Nilesh Gosavi, and Gyaneshwar Bodake.

In his speech, Munde praised the farmers for their hard work and commitment to improving farming quality and efficiency in Maharashtra. He highlighted the importance of innovation in agriculture, stating, “these farmers are the backbone of our economy and our future.”

The event was Co-Powered by Finolex Pipes and Fittings, Reliance Industries, with Finance Partner Money 2 Me Finance, and Special Partner Poorva Chemtech and Pawak Food Products, Associate Sponsors Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation and Rambandhu Masale.