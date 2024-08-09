News18 launches ‘News18 India Utsav’ to celebrate India’s heritage

New Delhi: News18 India has launched News18 India Utsav. It aims to promote art and culture in India, showcase talent and encourage free-flowing discussion relating to all fields of creative expression.

The channel launched News18 India Utsav with an evening organised in Raipur on July 31. This event was graced by Bharti Bandhu, a Kabir Bhajan singer; Usha Barle, a Pandwani singer; Anurag Basu, a film director; and Girish Pankaj, a litterateur.

Mitul Sangani, CEO Indian Languages Business, News18 Network, said, “We are thrilled to launch News18 India Utsav. As the country’s No. 1 Hindi news channel, we believe it is equally our duty to be partners in the growth of the country, and identifying & promoting India’s cultural prowess is a key part of building this leadership narrative for the nation. News18 India Utsav is an exciting step in this direction.”

Speaking on Utsav18 Jyoti Kamal, Editor, News18 India and Hindi Digital, said, “We are really excited about News18 India Utsav. This will allow us to not only promote a variety of talent in the country but also bring to our audiences truly engaging content in exciting formats across different platforms. This is a further testament to our continued commitment to innovating and bringing fresh content for our viewers and users.”