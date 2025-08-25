News18 Kerala’s Anti-Drug campaign 2025 to hold Kottayam edition

New Delhi: News18 Kerala’s ongoing Anti-Drug Campaign (AD 2025) is set to continue in Kottayam on August 26, following earlier sessions in Cochin on June 10 and Kozhikode on July 15. The programme will be held at K.E. College, Mannanam, and is scheduled to conclude with a final event in Thiruvananthapuram next month.

The initiative focuses on raising awareness of drug use and its wider social impact through dialogue and community engagement. Each edition has drawn considerable participation, with organisers reporting strong public turnout and positive responses.

Previous sessions examined themes including the root causes of drug use in Kerala, the social and economic effects of addiction on families and communities, preventive strategies through education and early intervention, the role of law enforcement in rehabilitation and monitoring, and the shared responsibility of government, media, NGOs, and citizens.

The Cochin and Kozhikode events featured senior officials, cultural performances, and public discussions, with organisers noting that the sessions encouraged active participation from young people, educators, and community representatives.

The upcoming Kottayam programme is expected to feature a panel comprising the District Collector, Police Commissioner, Excise Officer, social influencer, psychologist or medical professional, and a student representative. The discussion will focus on practical approaches to addressing substance abuse at both individual and community levels.

The campaign is scheduled to conclude in Thiruvananthapuram in September, bringing together insights from each regional session into a state-wide dialogue on countering drug abuse.