News18 Kannada launches third edition of ‘Karunada Habba’

Delhi: News18 Kannada has announced the third season of ‘Karunada Habba’, a celebration of Karnataka’s rich heritage, culture, art, and vibrant traditions.

The event began from Davangere from July 26 to July 28 2024, followed by monthly events in four other districts: Hospet, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Bengaluru.

‘Karunada Habba’ aims to showcase Karnataka's historic legacy and culture. This year’s edition of ‘Karunada Habba’ aims to have an anticipated attendance of 35,000 people per event. The key highlights of the event include cultural performances, featuring traditional dance, music, and theatrical performances showcasing Karnataka’s cultural diversity.

The event also features an artisan market to immerse the attendees with an array of handmade crafts, textiles, and delicacies from the local regions of Karnataka. It will also have a food festival with authentic Karnataka cuisine with food stalls serving from dosas to sweets.