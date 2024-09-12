News18 JKLHH’s “Riyasat ki Siyasat” to examine J&K’s political landscape

Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana are gearing up for the assembly elections, the region’s recently rebranded news channel News18 Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Himachal Haryana is all set to deliver its elections coverage.

News18 JKLHH’s “Riyasat ki Siyasat” programming aims to closely examine Jammu & Kashmir’s political landscape with a lineup of many shows.

“Mahaul Kya Hai” captures public sentiment with on-ground interactions, while “Neta Ho Toh Aisa” profiles contenders, blending public opinion with interviews with leaders.

“Dil Ki Baat” offers exclusive one-on-one interviews with leaders, and “Janta Ki Awaaz” adopts an informal chaupal format, connecting reporters, political figures, and citizens.

The channel will do coverage of polling days on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Haryana’s election programming, “24 Ka Chakravyuh,” will bring curated shows like “Newsroom Katghara,” interviews to be conducted, and “Campaign Trail,” which follows political leaders on their campaign journey.

“Janmanch” and “Chunavi Chaupal” will feature outdoor debates and on-ground voter interactions. “Kehta Hai Voter” captures issues from the voters’ lens in constituencies – all in all the planned programming will be broadcast leading up to the Polling Day on October 5.

On the Counting Day, October 8, News18 JKLHH will provide the results and trends.