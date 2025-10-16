New Delhi: News18 India is set to host the next edition of its flagship summit, Chaupal, on 16 October 2025 in New Delhi. The event brings together prominent politicians, thought leaders, policymakers, and other key personalities to discuss India’s growth trajectory and national priorities.

The 2025 edition, titled Chaupal, Ab Bharat Ki Baari, will focus on India’s path to self-reliance and its global positioning, highlighting achievements across various sectors.

The lineup of speakers includes Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Rural Development; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communication; Sachin Pilot, General Secretary, Congress; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; and Smriti Irani, former Cabinet Minister. Additional participants include Tenjem Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Nagaland; K. Kavitha, former Member of Lok Sabha; Imran Masood, MP, Saharanpur; and Mukhtar Naqvi, former Cabinet Minister.

The event will also feature personalities from other fields, including Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev; actor Bobby Deol; Dr Anil Sooklal, South African High Commissioner to India; Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India; Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India; Suzanne Bernert; German pianist and music educator Andreas König; American Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen; and Polish-German filmmaker Rafael Stemplewski.

Speaking about the summit, Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer, Network18 Group, said, “News18 India Chaupal serves as a premier platform for impactful dialogue and national discourse, convening politicians and policymakers to exchange ideas that strengthen governance, democracy, and nation-building.”

“With the country’s top voices coming together, I am confident that our viewers will find the conversations deeply engaging, thought-provoking, and filled with valuable insights that reflect the aspirations and direction of a rapidly evolving Bharat” he added.

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 (Broadcast) & MD, A+E Networks I TV18, added, “News18 India’s Chaupal is a dynamic platform that unites voices shaping the nation’s narrative. Staying true to its legacy of fearless journalism, News18 India has consistently raised relevant issues and driven impactful conversations that matter to every Indian.

Through such endeavours, it continues to uphold its position as the country’s No. 1 Hindi news channel. Over the years, Chaupal has evolved into one of India’s most distinguished thought leadership forums, bringing together the nation’s top voices to deliberate on pressing issues. It continues to inspire meaningful dialogue that shapes India’s holistic growth across sectors and its rising influence on the global stage.”

The summit reflects News18 India’s focus on providing viewers with direct access to leaders and policymakers shaping the country’s future. The event will be broadcast on News18 India from 11 AM onwards on 16 October.