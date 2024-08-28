News18 India to host Diamond State Summit in Maharashtra on Aug 29

Delhi: News18 India is set to bring the Diamond State Summit event to Maharashtra on August 29 in Mumbai.

The event aims to highlight the achievements within the region, foster dialogue, and contribute to the narrative of national growth.

DSS Maharashtra edition will focus on conducting discussions on issues critical to the state such as economic development, governance, law and order, and cultural preservation. The platform aims to bring together some of Maharashtra's political figures and policymakers.

Among the speakers and guests expected to attend the summit are Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP President; Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forests and Culture, Maharashtra; Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of School Education and Marathi Language, Maharashtra; Ashish Shelar, President, Mumbai BJP; Praful Patel, Rajya Sabha MP, NCP; Milind Deora, Rajya Sabha MP, Shiv Sena; Vivek Phansalkar, Police Commissioner, Mumbai; and Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra CMO.

People can watch Diamond States Summit Maharashtra on News18 India on August 29, 10am onwards.