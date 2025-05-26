News18 India retains No. 1 position from Pahalgam terror attack to end of India-Pakistan war

New Delhi: News18 India has remained the number one choice for viewers in the Hindi news genre for the last three years, according to data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the channel said.

With its commitment to fact-based coverage and real-time reporting during critical national events such as Operation Sindoor, the channel said it has continuously earned the trust of millions across the country.

Notable key metrics: News18 India outperforms its competitor Aaj Tak

Three years of being number one

News18 India has consistently retained its number one position for 3 years and continued to break crucial stories with in-depth analysis and compelling news coverage. The channel maintained a significant lead over all its competitors year after year for three years with 78,179 AMA'000s, while its key competitor Aaj Tak remained at 72,964 AMA’000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 20'22-19'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)

News18 India said its unmatched coverage, from breaking important stories and presenting diverse perspectives, sets it apart, reaching audiences far and wide. With a remarkable cumulative reach of 5,92,801, News18 India has outpaced Aaj Tak’s 5,77,077, marking a decisive lead. (Source: BARC |Metric: Cume Reach 000s | TG: NCCS All 2+ | Period: Wk 20'22-19'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market: All India)

⁠Leadership from the day of the Pahalgam terror attack to the end of the war

News18 India established a significant lead over Aaj Tak starting from the Pahalgam terror attack till the end of the India-Pakistan conflict (22nd Apr -16th May’25) with 3,56,249 AMA’000s. Aaj Tak trailed far behind with 3,43,934 AMA’000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: Gross AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: 22nd Apr-16th May'25, 24 Hrs |Market:HSM)

When the country was at war, News18 India delivered fact-based reportage with consistent accuracy, resulting in a massive number of viewers flocking to the channel. The cumulative reach of News18 India stood at a whopping 2,03,774, while Aaj Tak followed with 1,85,359. (Source: BARC |Metric: Cume Reach'000s | TG: NCCS All 2+ | Period: 22nd Apr-16th May'25, 24 Hrs |Market:HSM)

No. 1 during DGMO press conference

During Operation Sindoor, while other channels resorted to airing fake stories, News18 India continued to break important and credible news. The channel was the first to report that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had established contact with his Indian counterpart to discuss a ceasefire. Viewers responded to News18 India’s factual and timely reporting, reaffirming its position as their number one news source. News18 India captured 665 AMA'000s during the press briefings of India’s DGMO, maintaining a substantial lead over Aaj Tak, which was at 650 AMA’000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: 11th May (18:33-19:45 Hrs) & 12th May (14:31-15:08 Hrs) |Market:HSM)

News18 India reached audiences nationwide with its in-depth coverage, especially during events such as the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the India-Pakistan conflict. In an era of fake news and rapid spread of misinformation, News18 India’s coverage consistently remained factual, credible, and accurate. It continues to be the top choice for viewers and the most trusted Hindi news channel during significant national events.