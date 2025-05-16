News18 India records 97% growth in viewership during 3 days of India-Pak war

New Delhi: According to the data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), News18 India emerged as the number one Hindi news channel in Week 18 during India-Pakistan conflict.

According to the unrolled data for the three days of war from Wednesday to Friday for 2+ years TG, News18 India captured 39,341 AMA (000s), recording a massive 96.5% jump in its viewership over the last week. (Source: BARC, Market: HSM, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. AMA)

During the three days of war, the channel’s Cumulative Reach’00 touched 45,438, marking another huge leap of 49.9%. (Source: BARC, Market: HSM, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. Cume Rch’00)

In terms of collective viewership, Network18’s general news brands reaffirm its position as India’s leading news network. With 81,155 AMA 000’s, Network18’s general news brands recorded a sharp increase of 82.8%. (Source: BARC, Market: India, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. AMA 000’s, Channel: Network18 Channels excluding business)

With its Cumulative Reach’00 of 1,02,485, the network saw a steep 38.6% rise in its viewership during the week. (Source: BARC, Market: India, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. Cume Rch’00, Channel: Network18 Channels excluding business)