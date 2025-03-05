News18 India leads Hindi news ratings two years running

New Delhi: News18 India on Wednesday said the channel dominated the Hindi news genre across time bands for the last two years, according to the BARC data.

In terms of average weekly viewership from Week 41 of 2024 to Week 7 of 2025, News18 India led the most crucial prime-time hours.

In the 6pm-12am time band, News18 India saw a significant surge in its viewership, reaching 41,867 AMA'000s. It was 19% ahead of Aaj Tak, which was at 35, 295 AMA'000s. TV9 Bharatvarsh was at the third spot 33,921 AMA'000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 41'24-07'25, 1800-2400 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)

In the morning time band of 6 am-12pm, News18 India led with 18,518 AMA'000s followed by Aaj Tak (18,371 AMA'000s) and India TV (17,345 AMA'000s). (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 41'24-07'25, 0600-1200 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)

In the afternoon time band of 12pm-6pm, News18 India captured 16,280 AMA'000s followed by TV9 Bharatvarsh (14,839 AMA'000s) and Aaj Tak (14,260 AMA'000s). (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 41'24-07'25, 1200-1800 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)

Even in the late-night hours between 12am-6am, News18 India stayed ahead with 3,355 AMA'000s followed by Aaj Tak (3,316 AMA'000s). (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 41'24-07'25, 2400-0600 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)

News18 India said has remained the number one choice of viewers for two years now. The channel garnered an average of 77,989 AMA'000s between Week 8 of 2023 and the latest week. Aaj Tak followed with 73,447 AMA'000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 08'23-07'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM).