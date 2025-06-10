News18 India launches print campaign to announce its dominance over Aaj Tak

New Delhi: News18 India on Tuesday launched an ad campaign in The Economic Times newspaper to announce its continued dominance over its competitor, Aaj Tak, with impressive audience metrics.

In the ad, News18 India highlighted undisputed and consistent leadership in the Hindi news genre over the past three years taking a dig at its rival Aaj Tak with a sharp and witty punchline, '3 saal se gire, Aaj Tak nahi uthe.'

News18 India showcased its three-year-long leadership with 7.88 crore AMA outpacing Aaj Tak, which recorded 7.35 crore AMA. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA| TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 22’22-21’25, 24 Hrs, All Days | Market:HSM)

The print ad also highlights News18 India’s leadership over Aaj Tak on YouTube, where the lead is even more pronounced. With 3.4 billion views, News18 India has clocked nearly three times more views than Aaj Tak, which managed 1.04 billion views. (Source: Playboard, May 2025, YouTube views).