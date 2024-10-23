News18 India is set to host fifth edition of Diamond States Summit (DSS) in Uttarakhand on October 23

New Delhi: News18 India is set to host the fifth edition of its Diamond States Summit (DSS) in Uttarakhand on October 23. This event serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic discussions, bringing together key leaders and policymakers.

The Uttarakhand edition of the Diamond States Summit will focus on conducting insightful discussions on issues critical to the state such as economic development, governance, law and order, and cultural preservation. The platform will bring together some of Uttarakhand's influential political figures and policymakers, providing them with an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and share their vision for the state's future.

Some of the distinguished speakers and guests expected to attend the summit are the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami; Prem Chand Aggarwal, Minister of Finance, Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Census and Housing; Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Rekha Arya, Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Development; Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill Development and Employment; Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj, National General Secretary; Mahila Morcha, BJP and Neha Joshi, National Spokesperson, BJP.

The previous four editions of the summit were held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.