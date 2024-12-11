News18 India hosts third edition of Amrit Ratna

New Delhi: News18 India hosted the third edition of Amrit Ratna, honouring the achievers who have made remarkable contributions across various fields and made India proud globally.

Amrit Ratna 2024 honourees include Grammy Award-winning violinist L Subramaniam, actor Dhanush, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, classical dancer and former Rajya Sabha member Sonal Man Singh, actor & educationist Swaroop Sampat, ‘Forest Man of India’ Jadav Payeng and father-son duo of Sufi singers Puranchand Wadali & Lakhwinder Wadali.

This year’s event was graced by personalities, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development), Giriraj Singh (Union Minister of Textiles), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Minister of Culture and Tourism), Mansukh Mandaviya (Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Labour), Atishi (Chief Minister of Delhi), Ravneet Singh Bittu (Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways), Smriti Irani (Former Union Minister) and P.T. Usha (Legendary athlete and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha).

Expressing his joy, actor Dhanush said, "I am truly humbled and deeply honoured to receive the Amrit Ratna. This recognition is not just a testament to my journey as an actor, producer, and director but also to the rich legacy of South Indian cinema, which continues to inspire me. Every project I take on is a tribute to my fans, whose unwavering support fuels my passion, and to the incredible talent in this industry, which has constantly motivated me to push boundaries. This honour is a reminder of the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema in uniting us all."

"Receiving the Amrit Ratna is a profound honour, celebrating my journey in music and my collaboration with the extraordinary Kavita Krishnamurthy. Our shared love for music brought us together, and it continues to inspire my work. This recognition reflects the power of harmony in both life and art, and I dedicate it to music lovers everywhere," violinist L. Subramaniam said.

Underlining the talent and cricketing potential of young players, Harbhajan Singh said that the younger generation could break the records of all the big cricketers in the coming time and added, "My son, Jodhvir Singh, will become bigger than Sachin Tendulkar, and he will wear jersey number ten."

"Receiving the Amrit Ratna is a deeply emotional and proud moment for me. Reflecting on my 45-year journey in Bollywood and the music world, from my struggling days to the breakthrough with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, I am filled with gratitude for my fans' love and support. This honour celebrates my dedication and the timeless magic of music," said Udit Narayan.

Union Minister Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed a heartfelt connection to welfare initiatives, remarking, "The welfare of women and daughters has always been my priority. Initiatives like 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' and 'Ladli Behna Yojana' empower them with dignity, education, and financial independence. This honor reflects our commitment to creating a society where every woman feels valued and inspires continued efforts for Madhya Pradesh’s prosperity."

"The Amrit Ratna inspires us to envision a brighter future for Indian sports. With our ambitious FIFA World Cup hosting plans, we aim to elevate India’s global sporting presence. This recognition fuels our commitment to nurturing talent, enhancing infrastructure, and uniting the nation through the transformative power of sports,” said Mansukh Mandaviya.

Beginning with this edition, News18 India has instituted a special award to be commemorated posthumously to iconic legends whose extraordinary achievements have left an indelible mark on history, celebrating their enduring legacy. The inaugural honour was conferred upon the legendary hockey player late Major Dhyan Chand, whose unparalleled contributions to hockey brought immense pride to India. The honor was graciously accepted by his son, former national hockey player, Ashok Dhyan Chand.

Amrit Ratna 2024 was a celebration of the individuals who not only shine in their respective fields but also inspire an entire nation to dream bigger and achieve greater. With luminaries from diverse walks of life coming together, the event reinforced the values of excellence, resilience, and national pride that define India.