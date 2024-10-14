News18 India hosts Bihar edition of the Diamond States Summit in Patna

New Delhi: News18 India hosted the Bihar edition of the Diamond States Summit in Patna, following the editions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

The summit facilitated a platform for dialogues aimed at steering Bihar towards a brighter future, bringing together key leaders, policymakers, and industry titans from across the nation, including Nitish Mishra (Minister of Industries & Tourism), Bandana Preyashi (Secretary-Environment), Vivek Singh (Chairman, RERA), Vijay Kumar Sinha(Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar), Leshi Singh (Food and consumer protection Minister ), Sanjay Jha (JDU National President and Rajya Sabha MP), Nitin Nabin (Minister of Urban Development & Housing), and Shreyasi Singh (BJP MLA) among others.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, remarked, “Those who once disregarded Gandhi’s principles are now forming parties in his name. Prashant Kishor may claim to build leaders, but in Bihar, true opportunities come to those who selflessly serve the people. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, law and order have been restored, and Bihar’s growth is flourishing under the BJP. In contrast, alliances with the RJD lead to chaos. Those who give tickets to criminals have no moral ground to speak on crime. We reject opportunistic politics.”

Bihar’s Water Resources Minister, Vijay Chaudhary, stated, “The people of Bihar will once again bring Nitish Kumar to power. Prashant Kishor's statements hold no weight. His call to end liquor prohibition isn’t aligned with true public welfare. This year’s unusual floods, exacerbated by record rainfall in Nepal, have made minimising damage and delivering relief our top priority. Pappu Yadav’s accusations are baseless, and the Bihar government is excelling in its relief operations.”

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary added, “Organized crime once flourished under Laloo Ji’s leadership during the RJD regime, and it's disheartening that the same family now speaks on the issue. Nitish Kumar’s decision on prohibition is historic. Prashant Kishor’s use of Gandhi’s name for political gains is regrettable. Though the floods were caused by Nepal’s heavy rains, our robust preparedness ensured Bihar remained stable.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “Nitish Kumar has transformed Bihar into a recognised brand, and the state is advancing rapidly. His efforts in developing the Darbhanga Airport and restoring Bihar’s historical glory are commendable. Under his leadership, significant progress has been made in infrastructure, power, and law enforcement, and Bihar is poised to rank among the top 10 states in the future.”