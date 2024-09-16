News18 India Chaupal 2024 to be held in Delhi on Sep 16

News18 India will present its annual summit, Chaupal, on September 16, 2024.

A flagship event of the channel, Chaupal is a platform for dialogue, bringing together the nation’s politicians, thought leaders, policymakers, and key personalities to discuss and shape India’s growth narrative.

The line-up of speakers include Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari; Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman; Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, former Union Minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi, and BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sambit Patra and Kangana Ranaut.

Other attendees who will be at the event include Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Union Minister Salman Khursheed, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena.

The event will also be attended by Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale, Paralympic medalist Navdeep Singh, and singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Watch News18 India Chaupal on News18 India on Sep 16, 9.30 AM onwards.