News18 India buys third DD Freedish slot in Bucket C for Rs 14.1 crore

New Delhi: Network18-owned News18 India was the third successful winner in the Bucket C for Rs 14.1 crore.

Earlier, Republic Bharat bought a slot for Rs 14.2 crore on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for DD Freedish slots.

NDTV India was the first successful bidder on Wednesday in the category reserved for the Hindi news genre.

The Adani Group-owned channel secured the first slot in the first round of Bucket C on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for Rs 14.35 crore, thus setting a benchmark of about 20% less than the previous year.

NDTV India paid a premium of 105% over the reserve price of Rs 7 crore for Bucket C.

Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.

The bidding for the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news channels began on Wednesday at 2.45 PM. Hindi news is the most competitive category, and it has witnessed channels spending 3X of the base price in the past.

Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.