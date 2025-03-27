News18 India bounces back to the top in Week 11

New Delhi: News18 India bounced back to the top position in the Hindi news segment, according to the latest BARC data for Week 11 of 2025.

The channel ranked No. 1 with a relative share of 13.8% among 14 news channels. (Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | NCCS All)

After remaining at the top for five consecutive weeks, Aaj Tak slipped to the No. 2 position with a relative share of 13.6%.

TV9 Bharatvarsh jumped one position to No. 3 with a relative share of 10.29%.

India TV ranked fourth with a relative share of 10.24%.

Zee News retained its fifth position with a relative share of 9.4%.

Republic Bharat continued to be at No. 6 with a relative share of 9%.

Times Now Navbharat stood at No. 7 with a relative share of 7.9%.

At No. 8, ABP News garnered a relative share of 6.2%.

Good News Today’s relative share stood at 5.6% at the channel fared at No. 9.

News Nation and News24 were at No. 10 and 11 with 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

NDTV India was at No. 12 with a relative share of 2%.

The relative share of Zee Bharat and DD News stood at 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.